Weekend DIY project: boho-chic-inspired feature wall
Dulux helps give lifestyle blogger Karen Kelly's TV room an instant update with a feature wall
Plain walls begone. This is how Karen Kelly from blog Lovilee and DIY extraordinaire was starting to feel about the walls in her TV room. Dulux teamed up with Kelly for a series of DIY projects around her house to share some easy tips for all South Africans to try.
In the third and final instalment of the three-part series the team helps her redo her TV room.
Kelly and her family spend a lot of time in this room and it was starting to feel a little too clinical in white. To help her give this room a makeover she consulted with the resident colour consultant at Dulux, Palesa Ramaisa. Kelly took Ramaisa, who has a background in interior design, through her makeover plan and they changed a few things around until they both decided on adding a feature wall to the room.
Feature walls are a cost effective, but an instant way to inject personality into your home. They can be anything from show-stopping, vibrant focal points to a muted, eye-pleasing pattern. Kelly wanted to bring in bohemian elements into this space and decided on doing DIY on a mud cloth-inspired stencil as a feature wall. From a light and depth point of view, Ramaisa walked her through which wall would be best suited as a feature wall.
With this knowledge on hand Karen used a few Dulux Roller Testers to find the perfect grey tones for her feature wall, this nifty cost-effective tool helps your swatch colours on your walls so you can see the shades on the actual wall and in different light.
After the walls were done, Kelly added a few décor accessories such as incorporating plants to finish off the bohemian-inspired look she was going for.
This article was paid for by Dulux.