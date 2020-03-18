Weekend DIY project: boho-chic-inspired feature wall

Plain walls begone. This is how Karen Kelly from blog Lovilee and DIY extraordinaire was starting to feel about the walls in her TV room. Dulux teamed up with Kelly for a series of DIY projects around her house to share some easy tips for all South Africans to try.

In the third and final instalment of the three-part series the team helps her redo her TV room.

Kelly and her family spend a lot of time in this room and it was starting to feel a little too clinical in white. To help her give this room a makeover she consulted with the resident colour consultant at Dulux, Palesa Ramaisa. Kelly took Ramaisa, who has a background in interior design, through her makeover plan and they changed a few things around until they both decided on adding a feature wall to the room.

Watch the video below