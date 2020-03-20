Make room Marie Kondo, Marla Cilley and her 15-minute FlyLady technique have arrived

Tidying and decluttering our homes seem particularly important in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, with Pinterest reporting a 802% increase in "deep cleaning tips" searches in recent weeks.

Decluttering enthusiasts are already familiar with the principles of Marie Kondo's book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying, in which the Japanese guru advocates for minimalist living by throwing away any belonging that does not "spark joy."

"My tidying method isn't about getting rid of things — it's about heightening your sensitivity to what brings you joy. Once you've completed your tidying, there is room to welcome meaningful objects, people and experiences into your life," Kondo wrote on her site to mark the recent launch of her online homeware store.

Although Kondo took over Netflix last year with her own series, Marla Cilley's FlyLady technique has increasingly caught the attention of decluttering aficionados, as testified to by a boom of 40% in searches on Pinterest.