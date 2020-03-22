Bofred explores the idea of what 'home' really means with new range, Bask
22 March 2020 - 00:00
Carla Erasmus and Christa Botha's backgrounds in fine art give their work a conceptual strength that enhances the aesthetic beauty of the pieces they create. The pair continuously work to evolve their product ranges — furniture, lighting, artwork and accessories — through their studio, Bofred (http://Bofred.co.za). They also strongly curate their work, allowing for a coherent narrative within each collection.
The pair's backgrounds also inform the materiality of the pieces themselves. From attention to form, a consciously developed palette and engaging textures, there is a focus on handcraft and natural materials...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.