Bofred explores the idea of what 'home' really means with new range, Bask

22 March 2020 - 00:00 By Julia Freemantle

Carla Erasmus and Christa Botha's backgrounds in fine art give their work a conceptual strength that enhances the aesthetic beauty of the pieces they create. The pair continuously work to evolve their product ranges — furniture, lighting, artwork and accessories — through their studio, Bofred (http://Bofred.co.za). They also strongly curate their work, allowing for a coherent narrative within each collection.

The pair's backgrounds also inform the materiality of the pieces themselves. From attention to form, a consciously developed palette and engaging textures, there is a focus on handcraft and natural materials...

