Local landscaper Patrick Watson has planted close to 10-million trees

Trees restore the land to what it should be, says this green-fingered expert

22 March 2020 - 00:00 By Sarah Hudlestone

The author Elspeth Huxley, who spent much of her life living in East Africa, wrote in her book Out in the Midday Sun: "Forests are the mother of streams. They nourish and protect the springs, and if they are destroyed the springs dry up, rivers cease to flow, people and their cattle have to move elsewhere and another bit of Africa is turned into desert."

Although she died more than 20 years ago, her words have more meaning than ever today. It's important to keep planting trees, not just because they help offset carbon emissions into the atmosphere and give off life-giving oxygen through the process of photosynthesis, they also help the earth retain ground water. They slow the runoff of rainfall, giving it time to sink deep into the soil and to feed small streams, which feed the world's greatest rivers...

