10 easy tips to set up an inspiring home office without spending a cent

While we all dream of creating the ideal office space at home, we tend to think we just need the right room, the best chair and the most beautiful desk. But there is more to creating the perfect home workspace.

Here are some tips we think might do the trick, no matter where you choose to settle in to earn your daily bread:

1. THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX

Think outside the box or rather inside the box, but with a fresh, open-minded approach. Find the wasted space and dead corners in your living room or bedroom where you can create a dedicated work zone. A spacious passageway or entrance area might also do the trick.

Note: unless you have no choice, working in your bedroom is never a good plan as this should be a tech-free sanctuary, especially if you want to get a good night's sleep.

2. FIND USEFULNESS

We all have things that can be turned into something more useful — a display shelf that can become a standing desk or an ottoman that can double as a desk seat.

Keep ergonomics in mind to avoid muscular strains and fatigue. Make sure you have things at the correct height, whether you're sitting or standing. Using a pile of books to raise your screen to a comfortable height is always a good trick.