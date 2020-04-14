Home & Gardening

Architecture fans can now tour Frank Lloyd Wright-designed houses online

14 April 2020 - 14:59 By AFP Relaxnews
Fallingwater, a spectacular house built over a waterfall in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, which was designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
Fallingwater, a spectacular house built over a waterfall in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, which was designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
Image: Western Pennsylvania Conservancy

In an effort to entertain design lovers stuck at home, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy is offering virtual tours of iconic properties designed by the late American architect.

Frank Lloyd Wright, who died in 1959, is famed for his influential 20th-century designs, which blurred the boundaries between the inside and outside, and made unprecedented use of steel and concrete.

Called Wright Virtual Visits, the initiative is presented in collaboration with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation. It allows architecture enthusiasts to digitally explore some of Wright's most famous projects, some of which have also been declared Unesco World Heritage sites. 

So far Hollyhock House, Taliesin West, Unity Temple, Emil Bach House, Fallingwater and the Westcott House are offering video tours via their various websites and/or social media accounts. More properties are expected to follow suit. (Visit savewright.org to see the full list of participating properties.)

Explore some of Europe's most magnificent palaces from home

If after weeks of isolation, your home is beginning to feel a little cooped up, it might be fun to explore some more generously proportioned ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

"During this time when so many people feel disconnected from the world, we know that when people experience Frank Lloyd Wright designs, it brings them inspiration and happiness," explained Jeff Goodman, vice-president of communication and partnerships at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

"We hope that taking a virtual visit to any of these Wright designs around [America] will bring a little joy to their day and bring them into our community that remains connected around our shared passion for beauty, architecture, nature and design."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The Eames House is as relevant today as it was cutting-edge 70 years ago

For design lovers and furniture aficionados, the name Eames needs no introduction. It stands alone as a symbol of enduring design integrity.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

IN PICS | This Joburg home is African modernism at its most inspiring

While a classic modernist house can be thought of as a 'machine for living', this one cleverly incorporates elements that give it a sense of being ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Book charts architect Ricardo Bofill's visionary designs over the decades

In 1963, Ricardo Bofill assembled a team of architects, engineers, planners, writers and sociologists who would later form the Barcelona-based Taller ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Booze rules: all bets are off in lockdown Lifestyle
  2. Free printable pattern: how to sew a DIY face mask, step-by-step Health & Sex
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Social distancing is the law (and my dream come true) Lifestyle
  4. UNITED APART | Role playing, baking & more in our Apr 12 lockdown highlights ... Lifestyle
  5. Stream more than movies and series on Showmax during lockdown Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
Covid-19 delivers blow to Soweto feeding organisation