Architecture fans can now tour Frank Lloyd Wright-designed houses online

In an effort to entertain design lovers stuck at home, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy is offering virtual tours of iconic properties designed by the late American architect.

Frank Lloyd Wright, who died in 1959, is famed for his influential 20th-century designs, which blurred the boundaries between the inside and outside, and made unprecedented use of steel and concrete.

Called Wright Virtual Visits, the initiative is presented in collaboration with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation. It allows architecture enthusiasts to digitally explore some of Wright's most famous projects, some of which have also been declared Unesco World Heritage sites.

So far Hollyhock House, Taliesin West, Unity Temple, Emil Bach House, Fallingwater and the Westcott House are offering video tours via their various websites and/or social media accounts. More properties are expected to follow suit. (Visit savewright.org to see the full list of participating properties.)