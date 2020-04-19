House Tour

IN PICS | This Cape escape has to be SA's most stylish country cabin

On KolKol farm in the mountains outside Cape Town, Rudi and Karen Oosthuyse have built a modern cabin that combines smart design with meticulous attention to detail

Sometimes, small is beautiful. From the first glimpse of this "pod", recently built on KolKol farm (https://www.kolkol.co.za/) in the Overberg, one's interest is instantly piqued. Its arresting part-linear, part-rounded shape provokes an immediate aesthetic thrill, and once you get up close to the structure, the feeling that you're dealing with something special intensifies.



On one level, this small dwelling is simply a holiday cabin — created and built so that city folk can come to the farm to relax and reconnect with themselves, with nature and with one another. But the pod is a cabin taken very much to the next level in terms of design...