Six simple ways to give your home a stylish makeover during lockdown

They say a change is as good as a holiday, and most of us could really use a change of scenery right now. Spending three weeks staring at the walls during lockdown is enough to make anyone start to loathe their home's decor.
While an extreme makeover is out of the question, there are simple changes you can make to give your interiors a fresh look and feel while housebound, says decor stylist Karin Orzol.
Try her quick and easy ideas:
1. REARRANGE YOUR FURNITURE
Rearranging the furniture will instantly make a room look different, and can sometimes make it look neater too. You don’t have to do your entire house at once. Start with one room, preferably a common area like your living room, and gradually move on to other spaces like your bedrooms.
2. DO A DEEP CLEAN
A room can get a fresh look by just being thoroughly spring cleaned. Use the extra time on your hands during lockdown wisely and deep clean all rugs, curtains and upholstery. Having super clean windows and mirrors makes a huge difference to any space, so try it.
3. PLAY AROUND WITH PAINT
A lick of fresh paint can work wonders. While a trip to your nearest hardware store is not an option, most of us have a store room with a few old tins of paint. Get creative and mix together some of the paint in those "almost empty" tins to create an attractive colour.
You can then use this to paint a feature wall — or even just a feature "block" as seen in the photo above — or spruce up anything from a tired piece of furniture to old mirror frames.
4. SEW NEW CUSHION COVERS
To add a bit of colour to a room, sew new cushion covers using fabric from old table cloths, T-shirts or duvet covers.
Experiment with natural fabric dyes like beetroot, spinach or tea. Some of these can still be found in supermarkets during lockdown. Make Google your close friend or check out ideas on Pinterest.
5. REHANG YOUR ART
An easy way to give any room a fresh look is to take down all the artwork, mirrors and photographs hanging on the walls and start from scratch. Remove all the nails where the pictures were hanging to create a blank canvas.
Then start to rearrange your artwork in new and interesting ways; you can even incorporate pieces from other rooms in your home. Check out Pinterest for inspiration. You'll find no shortage of ideas for creating attractive groupings of art and gallery walls.
6. BRING IN GREENERY
Fresh greenery in a home always lifts the spirits. Gather vases, or even glass jars or attractive tins, and fill them with plant materials from your garden. Display them on tables or your kitchen counter, grouping them together for impact. Remember you don't just have to use flowers. A small leafy tree branch, a long piece of ivy, or one big delicious monster leaf can look every effective.