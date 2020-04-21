Six simple ways to give your home a stylish makeover during lockdown

They say a change is as good as a holiday, and most of us could really use a change of scenery right now. Spending three weeks staring at the walls during lockdown is enough to make anyone start to loathe their home's decor.

While an extreme makeover is out of the question, there are simple changes you can make to give your interiors a fresh look and feel while housebound, says decor stylist Karin Orzol.

Try her quick and easy ideas:

1. REARRANGE YOUR FURNITURE

Rearranging the furniture will instantly make a room look different, and can sometimes make it look neater too. You don’t have to do your entire house at once. Start with one room, preferably a common area like your living room, and gradually move on to other spaces like your bedrooms.