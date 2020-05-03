Coast & Country's design showroom is a calming, curated retail haven in CT

Brainchild of interior designer Olga Barrow, the boutique showcases a collection of high-end furniture, antiques and objets d'art. We can't wait to pop in once lockdown is over

Interior designer Olga Barrow saw the launch of the new Coast & Country (http://coastandcountry.co) showroom as an extension of her own home.



Located in the design and lifestyle hub of Bree Street, the space celebrates a timeless approach to interiors and brings together Barrow's design and styling prowess under one roof...