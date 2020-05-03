Coast & Country's design showroom is a calming, curated retail haven in CT
Brainchild of interior designer Olga Barrow, the boutique showcases a collection of high-end furniture, antiques and objets d'art. We can't wait to pop in once lockdown is over
03 May 2020 - 00:00
Interior designer Olga Barrow saw the launch of the new Coast & Country (http://coastandcountry.co) showroom as an extension of her own home.
Located in the design and lifestyle hub of Bree Street, the space celebrates a timeless approach to interiors and brings together Barrow's design and styling prowess under one roof...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.