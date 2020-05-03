Gro-Urban has made growing veggies from seed fun and foolproof

Rather than supplying individual seeds, Gro-Urban has combined them into biodegradable squares that are planted as a sheet. Inventor Dewald Daniels tells us more

What makes Gro-Urban seed squares different from the seeds of other suppliers?



Gro-Urban seed squares are created to be an easy and fun DIY educational product. I believe the best way to learn to grow your own food is by doing it together and visually seeing how things grow and finding out which plants help each other thrive with companion planting...