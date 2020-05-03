Home & Gardening

This whimsical local wallpaper range for kids will appeal to all ages

Aureum has teamed up with Maison Wallcoverings to create a sophisticated children's collection that's based on hand-drawn artworks

03 May 2020 - 00:00 By Mila Crewe-Brown

Design aimed at children often underestimates its audience — defaulting to bright colours or saccharine, oversimplified themes. Seldom does it offer a sophisticated sense of whimsy and wonder. Local design studio Aureum's latest collaboration with Maison Wallcoverings sought to fill this gap in the market.

Nicole Levenberg got together with Kim Frankental to create a series of new designs for Maison's child-focused wallpaper collection...

