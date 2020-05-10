Architecture
How the Joburg Contemporary Art Foundation found its home in an old substation
10 May 2020 - 00:00
When architect Pierre Swanepoel and gallerist Monna Mokoena took a dilapidated electrical substation in Forest Town off the City of Joburg's hands in 2012, they imagined turning it into offices or studios for creative-driven businesses. An art museum or private art foundation wasn't a possibility they entertained or could have imagined.
However, Swanepoel of studioMAS architects and Mokoena of Momo Gallery eventually concluded that any serious alterations to transform the edifice wouldn't be cost effective...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.