How the Joburg Contemporary Art Foundation found its home in an old substation

When architect Pierre Swanepoel and gallerist Monna Mokoena took a dilapidated electrical substation in Forest Town off the City of Joburg's hands in 2012, they imagined turning it into offices or studios for creative-driven businesses. An art museum or private art foundation wasn't a possibility they entertained or could have imagined.



However, Swanepoel of studioMAS architects and Mokoena of Momo Gallery eventually concluded that any serious alterations to transform the edifice wouldn't be cost effective...