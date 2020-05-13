Want to boost your emotional wellbeing? Take up gardening

New US research has found that gardening at home could improve emotional well-being, particularly if you have a vegetable garden.

Carried out by researchers at Princeton University and the University of Minnesota, the new study looked at 370 people who were using a cellphone app called Daynamica, developed by one of the study's researchers, to report their emotional well-being while taking part in any of 15 daily activities.

Various measures of emotional well-being were recorded, including the participants' average happiness level, average meaningfulness level and how often they experienced these two emotions.

The findings, published in the journal Landscape and Urban Planning, showed that of the 15 activities assessed, gardening was in the top five when it came to boosting emotional well-being and had a positive effect similar to that of biking, walking and eating out.