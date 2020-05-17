Design

This locally-crafted bathroom collection is an ode to the power of stone

Magic was sure to happen when Cannata, one of SA's most notable stone and marble fabricators, teamed up with celebrated local creatives Make Studio (http://www.makearchitects.co.za) — and it has.



The result of their collaboration is Hydrous, a bathroom collection of stone vanities, mirrors, lights and side tables, which are as unique as they are unexpected. ..