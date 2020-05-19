Four Instagram accounts plant enthusiasts will love

In the United Kingdom, two decorators Rose and Caro have set themselves the task of transforming London interiors with a purifying avalanche of greenery. The two trowel-wielding wizards have also shared their advice in a couple of books including the much noted House of Plants: Living with Succulents, Air Plants and Cacti.

Their Instagram account is a mine of inspiration, projects and tips for those of us who may not have been blessed with green fingers.

PAMPA

Pampa creates with flowers what feel-good movies bring to the cinema. In their battle with dreary living space, the weapon of choice for this crack team of Parisian florists is colour. Imagine salvos of glorious colour and cascades of colour, which could not be more welcome in these gloomy times.

They also have dried flowers and a range of decorative objects that complement the exuberant and multicolored world they bring to life with plants.