House Tour

IN PICTURES | This Art Deco home has the soul of an art gallery

Black and white paint has been cleverly used to restore harmony between a 1938 home and its 1981 addition, while also creating the perfect foil for the owners' enviable art collection

Being the owner of a business that showcases accessible contemporary art, Sophie Vander takes great pride in filling her Art Deco-style home on Sydney's Upper North Shore with a curated selection of paintings, prints and sculptures.



Some pieces have been commissioned while others are gifts from friends or the artists themselves. And Sophie, who connects artists and collectors through her online gallery Curatorial Co, is also constantly bringing new works home...