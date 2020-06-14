Anything but green: 10 striking foliage plants to colour up your home and garden

With sculptural or patterned foliage in shades of deep purple, intense magenta and blazing red, these plants will make a statement, indoors or out

Sculptural: Phormium "Veneer"



With its rich chocolate, red and sometimes pink tones, this plant adds a striking sculptural interest in gardens or pots. It loves the sun...