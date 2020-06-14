Anything but green: 10 striking foliage plants to colour up your home and garden
With sculptural or patterned foliage in shades of deep purple, intense magenta and blazing red, these plants will make a statement, indoors or out
14 June 2020 - 00:01
Sculptural: Phormium "Veneer"
With its rich chocolate, red and sometimes pink tones, this plant adds a striking sculptural interest in gardens or pots. It loves the sun...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.