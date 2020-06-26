MAKEOVER | This soulless Durban terrace is now a lush coastal oasis

Situated close to the beach in Umhlanga, the ocean forms the front garden of this penthouse owned by a wonderful couple in their seventies. Sadly though, the rather bland turquoise-and-white decor of their tiled terrace didn't live up to the spectacular sea views it offered.

The pair called in the team of interior design firm Douglas & Douglas to give the space an update.

Founder Wendy Douglas tells us more:

What was your vision for the new look of this terrace?

We wanted to give it a relaxed Mediterranean feel with a dash of Durban's tropical lushness.

What were some of the challenges you faced revamping this space?

The elements played a big factor as the penthouse is on the coast with salt air blowing directly off the ocean and on to the terrace constantly.

We overcame this obstacle by designing furnishings which would perform well in an outdoor setting. All the metal work is stainless steel with a powder coating for extra protection against the harsh elements, while all the fabric is Sunbrella outdoor performance fabric.