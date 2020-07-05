House Tour

IN PICS | The design of this home is a prime example of why less is more

Nature is always with you here, which is one of the cleverest aspects of the Japanese-inspired design, says the owner

After living in an 1890s terrace on a busy corner of the inner west of the city, Sydney couple Amanda and Damien Blair were looking for something different. It took two years of searching to find it: a newer architect-designed home with high ceilings in a quiet cul-de-sac on the Balmain peninsula.



"Nothing captivated us like this," says Amanda, who co-owns a stationery and decor company. "We walked in with our son Harry and knew straight away this was the house for us."..