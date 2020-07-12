Architecture

Tokyo Olympic stadium is a 'symbol of Japanese respect for the environment'

Architects, says the Kengo Kuma, the man behind Japan's modest new Olympic Games venue, should be 'very shy'

In 1964, the year Japan last hosted the Summer Olympics, 10-year-old Kengo Kuma went to Tokyo with his father to look at some of the new venues built for the Games. Until then, little Kengo, who loved cats, had dreamed of becoming a vet. But the moment he set eyes on Kenzo Tange's spectacular National Gymnasium, with its sweeping suspended roof and undulating concrete base, he changed his mind: he would become an architect.



More than half a century later, Kuma - now 65, and one of the most respected architects of his generation - has designed his own Olympic arena: the 60,000-capacity National Stadium for the 2020 Games that, were it not for Covid-19, would have been starting this month...