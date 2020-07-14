Greener and bigger: what potential buyers are looking for in new homes

After spending more time than expected at home these past few months, a growing number of people are getting in the groove of homebuying again. However, a new study out of the UK suggests that potential home-movers in the market have re-evaluated their priorities post-lockdown.

The Rightmove survey, conducted with 4,692 respondents, reveals that more than one third of would-be buyers (39%) have changed their buying criteria after these past months in self-isolation.

Sixty-three percent of potential home-movers want to have a bigger garden in their next home, or at least have access to one.

"Usually home-movers tell us the kitchen photographs are the most important when they're looking at a property advert, but now agents should consider giving greater prominence to pictures of gardens and outdoor spaces to attract the attention of prospective renters and buyers ... Communal gardens sometimes get left out of rental listings but they should definitely be including them now too," Miles Shipside, Housing Market Analyst at Rightmove, said in a statement.