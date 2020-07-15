Decorex has ambitious plans to create 'virtual world' to replace live expo

While many events have opted to go online this year, few promise to be as innovative and interactive as the upcoming Decorex 2020 expo featuring 100% Design South Africa.

So you can experience the best of South African design and décor from the comfort of your home, organisers Reed Exhibitions will be creating a “virtual world”.

“This will allow visitors to engage with 3D-rendered exhibition stands and enter booths where they can live chat directly with exhibitors,” explains Sian Cullingworth, Decorex Africa portfolio director.

The online event is set to go live at 10am on August 6 – the same time and date the original Joburg expo would have opened its gates at Gallagher Convention Centre in Gauteng.