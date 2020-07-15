Decorex has ambitious plans to create 'virtual world' to replace live expo
While many events have opted to go online this year, few promise to be as innovative and interactive as the upcoming Decorex 2020 expo featuring 100% Design South Africa.
So you can experience the best of South African design and décor from the comfort of your home, organisers Reed Exhibitions will be creating a “virtual world”.
“This will allow visitors to engage with 3D-rendered exhibition stands and enter booths where they can live chat directly with exhibitors,” explains Sian Cullingworth, Decorex Africa portfolio director.
The online event is set to go live at 10am on August 6 – the same time and date the original Joburg expo would have opened its gates at Gallagher Convention Centre in Gauteng.
Cullingworth tells us more:
A virtual exhibition sounds a little challenging. How will it work?
As much as we are devastated that our [physical] events had to be cancelled this year, we are incredibly excited to be able to showcase Decorex encompassing 100% Design in a virtual world.
In addition to a full-on virtual event, we will have various social media campaigns, competitions, an e-commerce platform and a directory website for all our exhibitors to showcase their products and services.
Will you be implementing any additional support for individual designers within the industry, such as discounts or added value?
The virtual exhibition and digital showcase is a complementary service for the industry. We as Reed Exhibitions need to support the industry in this uncertain time and give them the opportunities to do meaningful business and showcase their work to design-savvy consumers and the trade industry.
• For more information, keep an eye on the Decorex and 100% Design websites, decorex.co.za and 100percentdesign.co.za