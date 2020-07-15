Home & Gardening

Decorex has ambitious plans to create 'virtual world' to replace live expo

15 July 2020 - 11:28 By Leana Schoeman
'Decorex has embarked on an exciting journey to produce a virtual show during August,' says Sian Cullingworth, Decorex Africa portfolio director.
'Decorex has embarked on an exciting journey to produce a virtual show during August,' says Sian Cullingworth, Decorex Africa portfolio director.
Image: Supplied/Decorex

While many events have opted to go online this year, few promise to be as innovative and interactive as the upcoming Decorex 2020 expo featuring 100% Design South Africa.

So you can experience the best of South African design and décor from the comfort of your home, organisers Reed Exhibitions will be creating a “virtual world”.

“This will allow visitors to engage with 3D-rendered exhibition stands and enter booths where they can live chat directly with exhibitors,” explains Sian Cullingworth, Decorex Africa portfolio director.

The online event is set to go live at 10am on August 6 – the same time and date the original Joburg expo would have opened its gates at Gallagher Convention Centre in Gauteng.

Sian Cullingworth, Decorex Africa portfolio director.
Sian Cullingworth, Decorex Africa portfolio director.
Image: Supplied/Decorex

Cullingworth tells us more:

A virtual exhibition sounds a little challenging. How will it work?

 As much as we are devastated that our [physical] events had to be cancelled this year, we are incredibly excited to be able to showcase Decorex encompassing 100% Design in a virtual world.

In addition to a full-on virtual event, we will have various social media campaigns, competitions, an e-commerce platform and a directory website for all our exhibitors to showcase their products and services.

Will you be implementing any additional support for individual designers within the industry, such as discounts or added value?

The virtual exhibition and digital showcase is a complementary service for the industry. We as Reed Exhibitions need to support the industry in this uncertain time and give them the opportunities to do meaningful business and showcase their work to design-savvy consumers and the trade industry.

For more information, keep an eye on the Decorex and 100% Design websites, decorex.co.za and 100percentdesign.co.za

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The 100 Beautiful Things project celebrates SA's ingenious designers

By shining a supportive spotlight on local creatives, this online exhibit aims to inspire and uplift the public during lockdown
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

MAKEOVER | This soulless Durban terrace is now a lush coastal oasis

A clever use of pattern has injected loads of personality into this revamped outdoor living space
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Rearrange your physical space to reboot your headspace

The simple action of shifting things can make all the difference to your wellbeing, says Leana Schoeman
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Power vs speed: cheetah walks right into leopard in Kruger Travel
  2. Entanglement & a sobering meal 'with immediate effect' - how Nando's made SA ... Food
  3. Pineapple beer reclaims its position as SA's no.1 - and we've got some recipes Food
  4. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel
  5. WATCH | Impala realises too late that it walked into a trap set by cheetahs Travel

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some