MAKEOVER | This old dairy shed is now an idyllic holiday home

The owners honoured the utilitarian nature of the original outbuilding when transforming it into a comfortable two-bedroom weekend escape

Some pieces of land are simply magnetic, emanating a pull that's impossible to resist. That seems to be the case with this 14ha block of land at Main Ridge on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula in Australia.



When its owners happened to spot a "for sale" sign on a weekend trip to the area, they weren't in the market for a farm - but, for a bit of fun, they stopped in anyway...