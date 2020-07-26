House Tour
MAKEOVER | This old dairy shed is now an idyllic holiday home
The owners honoured the utilitarian nature of the original outbuilding when transforming it into a comfortable two-bedroom weekend escape
26 July 2020 - 00:02
Some pieces of land are simply magnetic, emanating a pull that's impossible to resist. That seems to be the case with this 14ha block of land at Main Ridge on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula in Australia.
When its owners happened to spot a "for sale" sign on a weekend trip to the area, they weren't in the market for a farm - but, for a bit of fun, they stopped in anyway...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.