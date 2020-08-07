IN PICS | R625m LA mansion from Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' designed in SA

Selling Sunset, Netflix’s latest reality TV coup, converges around a cohort of real estate agents from the Oppenheim Group, which manages multimillion-dollar properties in and around Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Given the show’s focus on prestigious Hollywood Hills locations, you might be surprised to learn that there is a significant South African presence operating behind the scenes.

Cape Town-based architectural firm SAOTA was responsible for the design and construction of Hillside, a megalithic property that features extensively in both the first and second seasons, during its construction phase and afterwards, as the show’s cast begins to wrangle for the sale. It’s an epic property, with a unique location and lavishly appointed interiors — and it’s fast become one of the central landmarks of the series.

The third season of Selling Sunset, which comes out on Netflix on Friday, is likely to reveal which real estate agent actually sold the property for a jaw-dropping $35.5m (about R625m) at the end of last year.