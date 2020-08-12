Home & Gardening

Five feel-good décor discoveries to freshen up your home

From nostalgic wall coverings to exciting new websites, here's what our décor director Leana Schoeman has her eye on

12 August 2020 - 12:37 By Leana Schoeman
'Forgotten Beauty' (left) and 'Innate Beauty' are two of the nostalgic prints in Lemon's latest wallpaper collection, Flora.
Image: Supplied

BLOOMING BEAUTIFUL WALL COVERINGS

Bring some old-world romance into your home with Flora, Lemon design studio’s latest collection of floral-patterned wall coverings. Inspired by historic archival prints from as early as the 1800s, this collection has a unique nostalgic charm with calm and subtle colour ways that perfectly compliment every pattern.

“The designs feel like they’d be at home in a holiday house. They’re nostalgic but uplifting. I also think they have a preppy feel which I love,” says Lemon's Kevin Frankental.

To view the entire collection visit lemon.za.com

Order your indoor plants online via Atrium Plants.
Image: Supplied

BECOME A PLANT PARENT —  OR ADOPT A FEW MORE

Plant sales have increased dramatically over the past few months as we spend more time at home and search for comfort and beauty during these challenging times.

Recent studies have shown that surrounding yourself with indoor plants boosts your mood, makes you more productive and creative, reduces stress and anxiety and improves your overall health by absorbing toxins and increasing humidity and oxygen levels. Plus gardening is a calming hobby that gives you a sense of purpose and brings you closer to nature.

Remember, plants are similar to us minus the complicated emotions, so give them air, light, food and water and they’ll provide you with years of joy.

Atrium Plants not only sells plants and accessories, but also provides you with detailed care instructions and tons of inspiration, making the exercise a little less daunting for  first-timers out there. Visit atriumplants.co.za to start your own little indoor jungle.

How to decorate with plants: 7 stunning ideas for indoor gardens

It’s no longer enough to have a few houseplants dotted in and amongst your decor. Instead group them together for maximum impact by creating a ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago
Plascon Double Velvet Pure is available in a host of beautiful shades.
Image: Plascon

PAINT THAT PURIFIES THE AIR

Painting your walls while purifying the air — sounds like fake news, right? Plascon has just created a game-changer by incorporating air-purifying technology into their Double Velvet formulation, making this trusted favourite even better than before.

Double Velvet Pure has been re-engineered to absorb toxic formaldehyde compounds released by building materials, furniture and textiles, common household and cosmetic products, and converting it into harmless water vapour while retaining all its existing technologies and luxurious character.

To find our more visit plascon.com

DÉCOR AND DESIGN CONTACTS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

The annual SA Décor and Design — The Buyers’ Guide has been a staple within the interior design industry for more than two decades. We're happy to announce that the publishers of this essential resource have launched a new online platform offering an up-to-date directory of products and services within the design and decorating sector.

Whether you’re a homeowner in need of minor or major home upgrades or just looking to refresh your space with new furniture or décor pieces, you'll find everything you need at sadecor.co.za

AFRICA'S BEST ART IS NOW JUST A CLICK AWAY

Latitudes Art Fair might be a new kid on the block as far as local art expos are concerned, but the all-woman team behind it seems to know what the world needs before the world knows it needs it.

One of graphic artist Maxime Manga's digital collages.
Image: Latitudes Art Fair
'Egocentric hooligan' by Talut Kareem.
Image: Latitudes Art Fair

In this case, it’s a carefully curated online destination where you buy the continent’s best contemporary art. One of the cool features of the site is that you can search not just by artist name, but other key information like the medium in which they work. This makes the platform a more accessible and easy way to discover African art.

Visit latitudesartfair.com

