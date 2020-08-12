Five feel-good décor discoveries to freshen up your home

BECOME A PLANT PARENT — OR ADOPT A FEW MORE

Plant sales have increased dramatically over the past few months as we spend more time at home and search for comfort and beauty during these challenging times.

Recent studies have shown that surrounding yourself with indoor plants boosts your mood, makes you more productive and creative, reduces stress and anxiety and improves your overall health by absorbing toxins and increasing humidity and oxygen levels. Plus gardening is a calming hobby that gives you a sense of purpose and brings you closer to nature.

Remember, plants are similar to us minus the complicated emotions, so give them air, light, food and water and they’ll provide you with years of joy.

