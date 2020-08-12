Five feel-good décor discoveries to freshen up your home
From nostalgic wall coverings to exciting new websites, here's what our décor director Leana Schoeman has her eye on
BLOOMING BEAUTIFUL WALL COVERINGS
Bring some old-world romance into your home with Flora, Lemon design studio’s latest collection of floral-patterned wall coverings. Inspired by historic archival prints from as early as the 1800s, this collection has a unique nostalgic charm with calm and subtle colour ways that perfectly compliment every pattern.
“The designs feel like they’d be at home in a holiday house. They’re nostalgic but uplifting. I also think they have a preppy feel which I love,” says Lemon's Kevin Frankental.
To view the entire collection visit lemon.za.com
BECOME A PLANT PARENT — OR ADOPT A FEW MORE
Plant sales have increased dramatically over the past few months as we spend more time at home and search for comfort and beauty during these challenging times.
Recent studies have shown that surrounding yourself with indoor plants boosts your mood, makes you more productive and creative, reduces stress and anxiety and improves your overall health by absorbing toxins and increasing humidity and oxygen levels. Plus gardening is a calming hobby that gives you a sense of purpose and brings you closer to nature.
Remember, plants are similar to us minus the complicated emotions, so give them air, light, food and water and they’ll provide you with years of joy.
Atrium Plants not only sells plants and accessories, but also provides you with detailed care instructions and tons of inspiration, making the exercise a little less daunting for first-timers out there. Visit atriumplants.co.za to start your own little indoor jungle.
PAINT THAT PURIFIES THE AIR
Painting your walls while purifying the air — sounds like fake news, right? Plascon has just created a game-changer by incorporating air-purifying technology into their Double Velvet formulation, making this trusted favourite even better than before.
Double Velvet Pure has been re-engineered to absorb toxic formaldehyde compounds released by building materials, furniture and textiles, common household and cosmetic products, and converting it into harmless water vapour while retaining all its existing technologies and luxurious character.
To find our more visit plascon.com
DÉCOR AND DESIGN CONTACTS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS
The annual SA Décor and Design — The Buyers’ Guide has been a staple within the interior design industry for more than two decades. We're happy to announce that the publishers of this essential resource have launched a new online platform offering an up-to-date directory of products and services within the design and decorating sector.
Whether you’re a homeowner in need of minor or major home upgrades or just looking to refresh your space with new furniture or décor pieces, you'll find everything you need at sadecor.co.za
AFRICA'S BEST ART IS NOW JUST A CLICK AWAY
Latitudes Art Fair might be a new kid on the block as far as local art expos are concerned, but the all-woman team behind it seems to know what the world needs before the world knows it needs it.
In this case, it’s a carefully curated online destination where you buy the continent’s best contemporary art. One of the cool features of the site is that you can search not just by artist name, but other key information like the medium in which they work. This makes the platform a more accessible and easy way to discover African art.
Visit latitudesartfair.com