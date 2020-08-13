Home & Gardening

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set down firmer roots in the US, buy their first home

13 August 2020 - 18:27 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan have bought a house in Santa Barbara in Carlifornia.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan have bought a house in Santa Barbara in Carlifornia.
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought their first home in the US after making the big move across continents.

A source told Page Six that Meghan and Harry bought their first home in Santa Barbara, California. They moved in in early July. He said they have enjoyed the privacy in the six weeks they have lived there.

“They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours as well as for them as a family,” he said.

He also said the couple want to raise their son Archie in their new home and give him a normal childhood. He said the couple never wanted to settle in Los Angeles as has been previously speculated.

“They have thought about this carefully and researched it well. This is the place where they plan to be happy, make good friends and bring up Archie,” he told the publication.

According to People, Santa Barbara is home to Rob Lowe, Ellen DeGeneres and media mogul Oprah Winfery, who reportedly owns a number of properties there.

The couple has lived in three countries since they tied the knot in May 2018. According to Vanity Fair, Meghan and Harry have lived in the Frogmore Cottage in the UK which they were gifted by Queen Elizabeth. After moving from the UK, they lived on Vancouver Island in Canada and more recently in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Prince Harry says social media has 'contributed to, stoked a crisis of hate'

The duke said that he and his wife, Meghan, have spent the past few weeks calling business leaders and marketing executives on the issue.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Royal family, fans wish 'phenomenal' Meghan Markle a happy 39th birthday

The duchess celebrates her birthday with former US President Barack Obama.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Thomas Markle slams new Harry & Meghan book, except they had nothing to do with it

'The Sun' reported the biography includes intimate details that only Meghan and Harry or their close friends would know.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. The entertainment industry is putty in Bonang Matheba's hands Lifestyle
  2. The late Bob Mabena on his legacy project and 'incredible' last holiday Travel
  3. Should I be concerned about catching Covid-19 from takeaways? Food
  4. Three easy ways to give your pineapple beer extra zing Food
  5. WATCH | This influencer video where a dad tells his son off for 'porkie belly' ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...