Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set down firmer roots in the US, buy their first home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought their first home in the US after making the big move across continents.

A source told Page Six that Meghan and Harry bought their first home in Santa Barbara, California. They moved in in early July. He said they have enjoyed the privacy in the six weeks they have lived there.

“They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours as well as for them as a family,” he said.

He also said the couple want to raise their son Archie in their new home and give him a normal childhood. He said the couple never wanted to settle in Los Angeles as has been previously speculated.

“They have thought about this carefully and researched it well. This is the place where they plan to be happy, make good friends and bring up Archie,” he told the publication.

According to People, Santa Barbara is home to Rob Lowe, Ellen DeGeneres and media mogul Oprah Winfery, who reportedly owns a number of properties there.

The couple has lived in three countries since they tied the knot in May 2018. According to Vanity Fair, Meghan and Harry have lived in the Frogmore Cottage in the UK which they were gifted by Queen Elizabeth. After moving from the UK, they lived on Vancouver Island in Canada and more recently in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion.