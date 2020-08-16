Home & Gardening

IN PICS | 10 home offices packed with smart design ideas to steal

Whether your home office takes up an entire room or is just a corner in a shared living space, here's all the inspiration you need to make it practical and inviting

16 August 2020 - 00:01 By Vicki Sleet/Bureaux

Whether you have plans to set up shop in a styled-up Mad Men-inspired office or need to carve out a corner of a room to call your own, these designer ideas for your desktop, practical ideas to keep things neat and tidy, and slick solutions for even the smallest office spaces will keep you motivated.

1. WORK SMARTS..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Half eaten impala tries to escape hungry cheetah Travel
  2. WATCH | This influencer video where a dad tells his son off for 'porkie belly' ... Lifestyle
  3. 'They've turned us into criminals': Booze ban turns Jozi eateries into ... Food
  4. Should I be concerned about catching Covid-19 from takeaways? Food
  5. The unstoppable force that is 'Africa's No 1 DJ', Zinhle Jiyane Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...