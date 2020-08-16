IN PICS | 10 home offices packed with smart design ideas to steal
Whether your home office takes up an entire room or is just a corner in a shared living space, here's all the inspiration you need to make it practical and inviting
16 August 2020 - 00:01
Whether you have plans to set up shop in a styled-up Mad Men-inspired office or need to carve out a corner of a room to call your own, these designer ideas for your desktop, practical ideas to keep things neat and tidy, and slick solutions for even the smallest office spaces will keep you motivated.
1. WORK SMARTS..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.