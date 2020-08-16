IN PICS | 10 home offices packed with smart design ideas to steal

Whether your home office takes up an entire room or is just a corner in a shared living space, here's all the inspiration you need to make it practical and inviting

Whether you have plans to set up shop in a styled-up Mad Men-inspired office or need to carve out a corner of a room to call your own, these designer ideas for your desktop, practical ideas to keep things neat and tidy, and slick solutions for even the smallest office spaces will keep you motivated.



1. WORK SMARTS..