The beach is open on this private island - but it doesn't come cheap

19 August 2020 - 15:49 By Bobby Jordan
This island home is for sale in Knysna.
Image: Supplied

Feeling cramped under lockdown? Why not buy your own island home in Knysna, complete with bridge and seahorses?

Those with a few million rand to burn — R19.9m to be exact — might wish to consider a level 2 lockdown life on Num Num within the Thesen Islands “archipelago”.

It has its own beach, two private jetties and a state-of-the-art home overlooking the Western Cape estuary.

The property is one of six private islands within the 20-year-old Thesen Islands development, a residential marina that is also home to the endangered Knysna seahorse.

“This island is right in the centre [of the development],” Sue Abernethy from Remax Properties told TimesLIVE. “The house itself is immaculate and beautifully kept. The current owner has owned it since 2003.”

Knysna’s endangered seahorses find a safe island stable

It’s 7cm long, 40-million years old, and loves dancing in the morning. Now scientists have discovered yet another curious characteristic of the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Home features include rooms with stacking glass doors opening on to decks overlooking the water, underfloor heating, and a self-contained flat.

The property has its own causeway linking it to the rest of the development and its amenities, among them tennis courts, a putting course and a “harbour town” with shops and restaurants.

Scientists studying the endangered Knysna seahorse recently discovered the species uses the Thesen Islands man-made marina walls as a habitat.

Self-quarantine in style at this R150m Cape Town mansion.
Image: Supplied

Remax is also offering something a little more upmarket, for those with quite a few more millions to spare: a R150m Cape Town home with touchscreen-operated shutters, lighting and air-conditioning.

The 2,000m² home in Fresnaye has four garages, a fully equipped gym and a sauna.

Interested buyers for whom these price tags are a bit hefty can at least take heart from recent surveys that suggest luxury mansion prices may sell at significantly less than the asking price — by about 40% at the top end of the market.

Analysts predict an overall 5% drop in average house prices across the spectrum, mainly because of Covid-19.

