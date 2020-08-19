The beach is open on this private island - but it doesn't come cheap

Feeling cramped under lockdown? Why not buy your own island home in Knysna, complete with bridge and seahorses?

Those with a few million rand to burn — R19.9m to be exact — might wish to consider a level 2 lockdown life on Num Num within the Thesen Islands “archipelago”.

It has its own beach, two private jetties and a state-of-the-art home overlooking the Western Cape estuary.

The property is one of six private islands within the 20-year-old Thesen Islands development, a residential marina that is also home to the endangered Knysna seahorse.