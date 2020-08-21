SA Home Owner invites you to a kitchens-and-bathrooms trends talk
Register to join our first webinar on August 26 2020 at 5pm
Since the start of lockdown, we have spent a lot of time at home. Home is the one space where we can relax and put our personal stamp on by creating interiors that spark joy.
With this in mind, SA Home Owner will be hosting its first-ever webinar on fantastic ways to renovate the areas in our home where we indulge ourselves best — the kitchen and bathroom.
We’ll be having an in-depth chat with our esteemed panel of experts who are brimming with ideas to help you transform your kitchen and bathroom into rooms you adore. And we’d love for you to join us.
On Wednesday August 26 at 5pm, we invite you to pour yourself a glass of bubbly, relax on your comfy sofa and join TV presenter and interior stylist Pilani Bubu, Margaret Hirsch, Paul Brown, Charisse Gray, Wesley Wild, Shazeen Jooma and Luthfia Bhabha as we talk kitchen and bathroom trends.
Bubu studied at Inscape Design College and went on to start her own business decorating small apartments, homes, restaurants, boutique hotels and office spaces. You may have seen her as the presenter and design expert of the only dedicated SA interior design TV show Design for You on The Home Channel, DStv channel 176.
Joining Bubu on the panel are Margaret Hirsch and Paul Brown from Hirsch’s, Charisse Gray and Wesley Wild from Blum, and Shazeen Jooma and Luthfia Bhabha from Classic Luxury. With their combined wealth of knowledge, the panellists will be discussing a range of topics including:
- Hirsch's and Brown on kitchen products that have found traction over the past four months; how the kitchen is still the heart of the home; multipurpose kitchens and bathrooms; cooling products and the importance of keeping food fresh for longer.
- Gray and Wild will share details on Blum’s furniture-fitting solutions and how they support design trends; why handleless furniture is still on-trend; and durable hardware worth investing in.
- Jooma and Bhabha from Classic Luxury will provide an in-depth analysis of tile trends; basins in the bathroom; and what to look for when it comes to the latest tap designs.
Also, stand a chance a R500 Hirsch's voucher and a shower head to the value of R1,500 from Classic Luxury, by posting your questions and comments to our panellists in the webinar chat.
Looking forward to having you join us.
Event details:
Date: August 26 2020
Time: 5pm
Cost: free
To register, click here >>