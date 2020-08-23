A lesson from lockdown: it's time to cut the consumerist clutter

Feeling cooped up with all that time at home? It's not more space you need, it's less stuff, writes Leana Schoeman

"Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful," said the wise designer William Morris way back in the 1880s - a statement which seems to be highly relevant to our current state of affairs. Little did Morris know what the world was in for with the consumerism, hoarding and stockpiling that was to come.



How did we get here and what are we going to do with this stuff we're collecting? Most of it is not useful or beautiful, and much of it has a very brief life span. One way to start navigating our way out of this mess is by changing our shopping habits...