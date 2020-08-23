Ditch those harsh chemicals: how to detox your home in seven simple steps

Adopting a natural approach to cleaning is easy - try these ideas

Like most people, you probably have kitchen and bathroom cupboards overflowing with sprays, scrubs, wipes and disinfectants. You may use them to get your house clean and fresh, but there's a real chance they're not doing you or your family much good in the long term.



According to research done by the Endocrine Society of Australia, there are more than 80,000 known chemicals in our everyday environment, some of which are thought to cause reproductive, neurological or immune disorders in humans...