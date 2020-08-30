Six ideas for creating a lush indoor garden in a small space
From trendy macramé planters to easy-to-care-for terrariums, gardening expert Meredith Kirton has some great ideas for greening up your home
30 August 2020 - 00:02
1. PLANT A TERRARIUM
This is an easy-to-care-for indoor option. The enclosed environment means the plants can cope with challenges like heaters, air conditioning and chemicals, like room fresheners and scented candles, better than most indoor plants...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.