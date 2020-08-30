Six ideas for creating a lush indoor garden in a small space

From trendy macramé planters to easy-to-care-for terrariums, gardening expert Meredith Kirton has some great ideas for greening up your home

1. PLANT A TERRARIUM



This is an easy-to-care-for indoor option. The enclosed environment means the plants can cope with challenges like heaters, air conditioning and chemicals, like room fresheners and scented candles, better than most indoor plants...