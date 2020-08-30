Home & Gardening

Six ideas for creating a lush indoor garden in a small space

From trendy macramé planters to easy-to-care-for terrariums, gardening expert Meredith Kirton has some great ideas for greening up your home

30 August 2020 - 00:02 By Meredith Kirton

1. PLANT A TERRARIUM

This is an easy-to-care-for indoor option. The enclosed environment means the plants can cope with challenges like heaters, air conditioning and chemicals, like room fresheners and scented candles, better than most indoor plants...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi changed the world with a sleek haircut and strong words Lifestyle
  2. Iconic eatery Casalinga has closed, here’s how you can still get their food Food
  3. Lots to be done, says Kruger's new boss as park slowly reopens Travel
  4. Sex during lockdown: what on earth is that? Health & Sex
  5. How to tell if that sneeze is seasonal hay fever or Covid-19 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...