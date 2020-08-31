WATCH | All the trends you need to know about kitchens and bathrooms

Create spaces you love

Hirsch’s CEO Margaret Hirsch spoke on the most important qualities every kitchen and bathroom space should have. Hirsch says these spaces have to be somewhere you feel comfortable in, designed according to your tastes and preferences. “I think colour is so important, and while muted colours have been fashionable for a long time, black kitchens are now coming back.”

Invisible kitchens are trending — when you walk into a home you can’t see the kitchen and with the touch of a button the cabinetry emerges. The kitchen has become an integral part — and blends in seamlessly — of the home. During lockdown, people have also spent much more time at home so they want their homes to be comfortable, with easy-to-use products that will work really well.

Functionality is key

Classic Luxury MD Shazeen Jooma shared insights on how functionality and aesthetics in the kitchen work hand in hand. He says kitchens need to be both functional and practical. “People are focused on the types of appliances they are putting in their kitchens, the size of their oven, the durability of their worktops, and whether the space is big enough and functional enough to do what they need to do.” He has noticed that homeowners are looking for products with good quality aftersales service plans, and a mental shift where buyers are looking for quality products with aesthetic appeal.

An airfryer is a must-have

Hirsch’s MD Paul Brown revealed which appliances are becoming popular in the kitchen and bathroom. He has noticed a demand for dishwashers over lockdown. Another incredibly popular product at the moment is the airfryer. “The airfryer is the perfect appliance for a busy family, especially families with children. Steam cooking has changed the way we cook as we look for healthier cooking methods that keep the nutrients in the food but still produce tasty food.”

Go for flow, function and fashion