Home & Gardening

IN PICS | Eight spaces blooming with fresh ideas for floral decor

Wild and expressive, floral motifs offer an endless source of inspiration for your interiors no matter what your style

13 September 2020 - 00:03 By Mandy Allen/Bureaux

1. BOTANY LESSONS

Framed botanical prints were the starting point for the colour scheme of this living room and remain its decorative focus. While colour pops at every turn, this is kept contained by the elegant presence of black...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hate cleaning the braai grid? Hacks to get it done quickly and easily Food
  2. WATCH | The Kiffness takes shots at Malema with 'Jerusalema' parody Lifestyle
  3. Five local celebs who prove that natural hair is always worth flaunting The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Who is related to whom? Celebs and their famous relatives Lifestyle
  5. Can Clicks win back the public's trust following their hair ad fiasco? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court