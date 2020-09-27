Spring into action: Get your garden back into shape in seven simple steps

Garden whisperer Charlie Albone reveals how to revive your flower beds for spring

Spring is a fantastic time in the garden as all the plants wake up from their cold winter slumber. It's a time when things can easily get away from you so I suggest starting your spring gardening campaign with a blast and follow my get-into-spring maintenance regimen:



1. REMOVE WEEDS..