From stress relief to weight loss, here are 10 health benefits of gardening

According to a recent survey by gardening app Candide, 96% of people say they feel happier when they spend time in their gardens.



This includes admiring plants, listening to birdsong and watching the wildlife, breathing in the fresh air and garden scents, enjoying a cup of tea or coffee and a chat, having a quiet bite to eat, playing with the children, reading a book, or lazing on the grass...