Home & Gardening

From stress relief to weight loss, here are 10 health benefits of gardening

04 October 2020 - 00:00 By Staff reporter

According to a recent survey by gardening app Candide, 96% of people say they feel happier when they spend time in their gardens.

This includes admiring plants, listening to birdsong and watching the wildlife, breathing in the fresh air and garden scents, enjoying a cup of tea or coffee and a chat, having a quiet bite to eat, playing with the children, reading a book, or lazing on the grass...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'The school of Tito in full force' - LOL! Nando's throws shade at 'national ... Food
  2. Did KitKat miss the mark with their limited edition milk tart chocolate? Food
  3. This device delivers 'the closest thing to a female orgasm for men' Health & Sex
  4. Nomcebo Zikode reveals she was ready to give up on life before 'Jerusalema' Lifestyle
  5. Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu is serving 'yummy mummy' goals on Instagram Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...