IN PICS | Period charm meets modern living in this revamped Cape cottage

By combining respect for the charms of a heritage building with a contemporary architectural approach, an award-winning renovation has brought this small home up to date

Architecture is the thoughtful making of space, declared the legendary American architect Louis Kahn. In other words, it's not always so much the mere "look" of the exterior of a building that is important, but how it organises space - the manner in which a house separates domestic life from the rest of the world, for example. But perhaps even more vital are the ways in which the area enclosed inside the walls of that house is used by its occupants. In short, it's all about how the space makes them feel.



A case in point is this recently renovated home in Green Point, a densely developed suburb of Cape Town. The original building - a semi-detached cottage dating back to the late 1800s when it was built by one of the city's early commercial developers - had some heritage features and the sort of cottagey charm that attracts many buyers...