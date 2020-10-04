Why you should don a flower crown this Garden Day

On October 11, green lovers around SA will invite friends, family and neighbours to join them in a virtual celebration of Garden Day, which will be happening in the 'burbs, on rolling lawns, rooftop gardens, bushy balconies, neat patches and stoeps covered in shrubbery. Everyone with a plant is invited.



Since Garden Day was launched a few years ago, the making and wearing of flower crowns has become a symbol of appreciation of our magnificent flora — from the fynbos of the Cape to the cultured gardens of grand estates and everything between. This freshly cut headpiece represents everything we love about our biodiversity. Craft one, wear it, and feel like royalty. How better to connect with like-minded plant lovers and take a moment to celebrate the greenery that brings you joy?..