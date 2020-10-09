MAKEOVER | This dingy student digs is now a light, bright family home

After a major renovation, the house is almost unrecognisable, with a new contemporary, open-plan layout and an expansive, art gallery-like look and feel.

Orpen talks us through the transformation and shares some clever design tips:

What was the brief from your clients?

Their only priorities were open-plan living, security and an external braai area. There was also a cottage on the property that needed a refurb so it could be let out.

They were extremely easy in their brief with no specific aesthetic requirements — they trusted our ability and our eye for design. [It’s amazing] what you are able to achieve when you have a client’s trust!