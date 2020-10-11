Architecture
IN PICS | The House of the Big Arch may just be SA's most unique home
Made up of brick hubs connected by glass-and-wood bridges, this Frankie Pappas-designed home melts seamlessly into its forest surrounds
11 October 2020 - 00:02
It's often out of adverse circumstances that the most enterprising results arise. A puzzle or a problem has the power to prompt clever solutions and innovative thinking.
The House of the Big Arch by Frankie Pappas (https://www.frankiepappas.com/), an architectural and creative collective defined by a unique ethos and a fictional persona representative of the whole, took the challenge of a tricky site and made magic...
