IN PICS | The House of the Big Arch may just be SA's most unique home

Made up of brick hubs connected by glass-and-wood bridges, this Frankie Pappas-designed home melts seamlessly into its forest surrounds

11 October 2020 - 00:02 By Julia Freemantle

It's often out of adverse circumstances that the most enterprising results arise. A puzzle or a problem has the power to prompt clever solutions and innovative thinking.

The House of the Big Arch by Frankie Pappas (https://www.frankiepappas.com/), an architectural and creative collective defined by a unique ethos and a fictional persona representative of the whole, took the challenge of a tricky site and made magic...

