Architecture
PICS | SA's most exciting new buildings put the fun back into functional
Architects have been straying from the century-old modernist template to experiment with decoration, space and materials
11 October 2020 - 00:04
For a century, the clean lines, white walls and glass boxes of mainstream modernism have had an iron grip on architecture. It's as true in SA as anywhere: functional forms still put the modernity into modernism.
As Joburg architect Gregory Katz points out, this clinical aesthetic was in part a reference to tuberculosis sanitoria, which once represented progressive ideas of health and wellness: a "sanitised vision of the future". The huge windows let in air and light, the gleaming surfaces signified sterility, rooftop swimming pools and gymnasia pioneered modern notions of health and fitness...
