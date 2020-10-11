Architecture

PICS | SA's most exciting new buildings put the fun back into functional

Architects have been straying from the century-old modernist template to experiment with decoration, space and materials

For a century, the clean lines, white walls and glass boxes of mainstream modernism have had an iron grip on architecture. It's as true in SA as anywhere: functional forms still put the modernity into modernism.



As Joburg architect Gregory Katz points out, this clinical aesthetic was in part a reference to tuberculosis sanitoria, which once represented progressive ideas of health and wellness: a "sanitised vision of the future". The huge windows let in air and light, the gleaming surfaces signified sterility, rooftop swimming pools and gymnasia pioneered modern notions of health and fitness...