What kind of light do your pot plants need to flourish?

This easy guide will help you select the right plant for the right spot

Even with all of the benefits plants provide, many would agree that being a plant parent can sometimes be a challenge — and one of the biggest challenges is knowing how much light your plant needs to flourish and grow.



Plants use the energy in sunlight to turn water and carbon into glucose (plant food), therefore it is crucial to know the light requirements of your house plants...