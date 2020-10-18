Five minutes with Story Design Collective founder Jackie Fitzgerald
This Cape Town studio recently branched out into residential design, and their new Sea Point showroom displays their talents beautifully
18 October 2020 - 00:00
Story Design Collective is a design studio established by Jackie Fitzgerald in 2016 to focus on the design of restaurants, bars, boutique hotels and retail.
Now it's launched a stunning showroom in Sea Point, Cape Town, called Story Design, to coincide with its new residential design service...
