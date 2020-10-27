PICS | Cool seats by finalists in Nando's Hot Young Designer contest

For three years running, Nando's Hot Young Designer Talent Search (HYD) has sought to unearth fresh talent and helped to launch and support the careers of up-and-coming local creatives.

This year, its brief to the would-be designers entering the competition was to create "a unique bench that responds sensitively to seating needs in a time of social distancing".

With a panel that includes celebrated furniture designers Thabisa Mjo of Mash T Design Studio and Mpho Vackier of The Urbanative, respected design and publishing industry stalwarts such as Steve Smith and Annemarie Meintjies from VISI, and members of the Nando’s Design Programme, including creative director Tracy Lynch of Studio Leelynch and Malibongwe Tyilo, the judging took place over two phases: the first to narrow down the entries to 22; and the second to firm up the final selection.

Instead of the usual top 10, this year 12 finalists were chosen. A tie for one of the places, and one entry with a duo of designers responsible for the submission, resulted in the longer than usual list.

The finalists are Anele Vezi, Bebe Donnolly, Christian Botha, Darren Myburgh, Jan de Wet and Jeanne Scholtz (team entry), Katlego Tshuma, Mimi Roberts, Ngwako Matloha, Sipho Twala, and Thando Nxelewa.

Check out their innovative bench designs in the image gallery above.