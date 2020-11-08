House Tour

IN PICS | Salvaged timber shines in this warm family home

Creatively recycled materials and second-hand furnishings give this house oodles of character

Yalburaba means "place of contentment" in the Bundjalung language of northern New South Wales, Australia. And for Jane and David Fewson, it was the perfect name to adopt for their property.



"David and I have travelled a lot, and moved homes many times. But when we came here, we had a feeling of utter contentment," Jane says. "David has always been someone who's looked for the next project. But here, he's finally found his place."..