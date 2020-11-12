Home & Gardening

And the winner of the Nando's Hot Young Designer contest is...

12 November 2020
12 November 2020 - 16:32
Katlego Tshuma's 'Sangu Bench' was the winning design in the 2020 Nando's Hot Young Designer competition.
Image: Supplied/Nandos

As we try to adapt to the “new normal”, designers are finding creative solutions to help us do so.

Take social distancing, for example, which was the inspiration for the brief of this year’s annual Nando's Hot Young Designer (HYD) competition, where entrants were asked to design a bench that would enforce this practice in a sensitive manner.

The winning design was Katlego Tshuma’s striking Sangu Bench, which features a curved backrest that forms a screen for the seating on either side.

The name Sangu comes from the Xitsonga word for an African grass mat, which was the inspiration for Tshuma’s design.

“The Sangu Bench is inspired by the organic forms found in the movement and shape of the traditional grass mats which have been used across various African cultures as carpets, mats, screens and room dividers,” explains the 29-year-old multidisciplinary designer.

For winning, Tshuma has been awarded a year’s mentorship. Nando's will also be buying from the designer in the future.

“It’s just the start for me. I’m looking forward to creating more and showing the rest of the world that, as South Africans, we can compete on a global stage,” said Tshuma of his win.

