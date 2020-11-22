House Tour
IN PICS | A chic mix of new and old makes this Cape home timeless
This garden cottage in Stellenbosch honours its past with sentimental touches, but thanks to its functional design it looks firmly to the future
22 November 2020 - 00:03
The town of Stellenbosch is the second oldest in SA and it is unusual to still find purely residential properties in the heart of the oak-lined central historical district, where some buildings are centuries old.
But when Peet and Mary-Jane (MJ) Hunt discovered their neighbouring property was on the market, it was sold to them with a particular proviso from the original owner of 40 years...
