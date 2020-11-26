Three things our Home editor thinks you should consider buying this Black Friday

Here are some items that are well worth spending more on, which you should look to snap up on special this Black Friday (November 27):

BEDDING AND TOWELS

We spend a third of lives in bed, so why not make the experience the best it can possibly be? Spending a little more on a good mattress, a comfy mattress topper and quality bed linen can make a big difference to the quality of your sleep and, in turn, how you feel when you wake up each day.

Good towels are also worth investing in. Not only do they feel more luxurious, but they tend to be more absorbent and longer lasting than cheaper versions.

LIGHTING

Good lighting goes a long way in setting the mood for a room and a beautifully designed fitting can upgrade its look instantly. This makes it a worthy investment that could bring you joy for years to come.