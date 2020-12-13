House Tour

IN PICS | Simple pleasures in a holiday home on a secret Australian island

Photographer Kara Rosenlund celebrates the wonders of the everyday at her weekend getaway on Stradbroke Island in Queensland

With a full heart I'm writing this to you from North Stradbroke Island, a sand island in Queensland's Moreton Bay.



The local Quandamooka people call it Minjerribah, which means "island in the sun". It's just turned spring, though it always feels like summer over here...