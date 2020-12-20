Design Destination

Where to see a contemporary spin on Cape Dutch architecture? Hartbeespoort!

Kleine Rijke venue makes an irresistible day trip for Joburg design lovers - especially now that they're serving up delicious wood-fired pizzas on Sundays

Finding a venue with an authentic sense of style outside Johannesburg has always proved challenging for the city's inhabitants. For whatever reason, beyond the city, there's an oversupply of hospitality destinations that miss the boat on design, architecture, originality and a sense of place. So, when Kleine Rijke (https://www.kleinerijke.com/) opened its doors in Hartbeespoort in 2018, we couldn't help but sigh with relief.



While the venue took shape in the minds of creators Jasmyn Pretorius and furniture designer David Krynauw (of David Krynauw Ontwerp (https://www.davidkrynauw.com/) fame) before it found an address or physical form, much of its narrative is circular, kept within the family, with a reverence for heritage and history. Armed with a concept and a logo but nowhere to begin putting down roots, it was Jasmyn's sister's upcoming wedding that became the catalyst...